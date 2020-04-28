Left Menu
Development News Edition

With no ration card 73-year-old faces hunger in Dantewada, Panchayat officer assures help

A 73-year-old woman in Dantewada's Chote Karka village is facing trouble securing food and clean drinking water.

ANI | Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:12 IST
With no ration card 73-year-old faces hunger in Dantewada, Panchayat officer assures help
73-years-old Kaate Poyam with her grandson (12) speaks to media in Dantewada on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A 73-year-old woman in Dantewada's Chote Karka village is facing trouble securing food and clean drinking water. Kaate Poyam, lives in a thatched house along with her grandson (12). The family is reeling under poverty and claims that the government-sponsored schemes are not reaching them as Poyam does not possess a ration card.

Chote Karka village, which is located in the Naxal infested district, is situated across the Indravati river. Poyam said that her elder grandson (14) had gone to Andhra Pradesh a couple of months ago for earning livelihood but she is unaware of his whereabouts due to the ongoing lockdown. The family was suffering from poverty from the pre-lockdown period.

"I do not have a ration card. I am not any getting grains from the Panchayat. My elder grandson is in Andhra Pradesh but now I do not know where he is. He had gone to Andhra Pradesh to earn money for the family," she said while speaking to media. Notably, the woman only has a voter ID card and claims to exercise her right to vote in every election.

Meanwhile, S. Alok, District Panchayat Chief executive officer has assured that the issues faced by Poyam will be looked into and help will be provided to her family. "We have got to know about this case from the media. I will send an official who will look into the issues faced by this woman. Also, efforts will be made to ensure she receives benefits under various government schemes," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa CEO warns of too much government influence - Die Zeit

Lufthansa would be hard to steer if governments had too much influence on the company, its CEO was quoted as saying by German weekly Die Zeit on Tuesday, as the airline is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. If Berlin we...

COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales 35% higher than early stats showed- ONS

The death toll involving COVID-19 in England and Wales was 35 higher than the daily figures for deaths in hospitals released by the government as of April 17, according to official data that include deaths in the community. The Office for N...

Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 76.18 against US dollar

The Indian rupee rose by 7 paise to close at 76.18 provisional against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking positive domestic equities and a weak American currency in the overseas market. This is the second consecutive day of gain for the rup...

Santander Polish unit says not interested in mBank at moment

Santander Bank Polska is not interested in buying its rival mBank at the moment, its Chief Executive Officer Michal Gajewski said on Tuesday.Gajewski also told a news conference that he was unable to provide a net profit forecast for 2020, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020