15 migrant labourers intercepted in Delhi on their way to Bihar

Fifteen migrant labourers were intercepted here by the police as they were returning to their homes in Bihar from Bahadurgarh in Haryana. They were riding bicycles and were on their way to Madhubani in Bihar.

They were intercepted in the area of the Fatehpur Beri police station. Later, they were counselled and sent to a labour shelter at Radhaswami Satsang Bhati Mines.

India is under a nation-wide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 and later extended on April 14 to May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)