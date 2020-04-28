Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cop's mother, wife test positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:58 IST
Cop's mother, wife test positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai

The 73-year-old mother and wife of a police constable have tested positive for COVID-19 in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday. The constable, who is attached to the Mumbai police, had tested positive for the infection earlier, while swab reports of his elderly mother and wife came out positive on Monday, public relations officer of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Mahendra Konde said.

In another development, a 42-year-old heart patient, who died while being shifted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai, tested positive for coronavirus post death, the official said. A 57-year-old medical personnel of a civic hospital in Mumbai has contracted the infection, and at least 12 civic workers, who came in contact with her, were quarantined, a release from the Palghar district administration stated.

As per reports, the number of positive cases in Palghar stood at 146, of which 10 patients have succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, as many as 41 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally to 728 in the region and toll to 21, after two more died on Monday, an official from the district administration said.

With 41 patients, Mumbra town has recorded the highest number of cases in the district..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Police turn messiahs in J&K amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Jammu and Kashmir police along with the local NGOs are helping the needy by distributing face masks, food, hand santisers and other relief materials to those who are unable to move freely due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the Valley. Due ...

Rays' Snell clinches MLB The Show regular-season title

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell locked up the No. 1 seed, and New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil clinched a playoff berth Monday as the MLB The Show Players League neared the conclusion of the regular season. The final few games w...

Lufthansa CEO says has no plan to sell Brussels Airlines - VRT

German airline Lufthansa has no intention of selling its Belgian unit Brussels Airlines, the head of Lufthansa Carsten Spohr assured Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilms in a letter seen by the Belgian VRT public broadcaster. Belgian media r...

Next year's Olympics will be cancelled if pandemic not over: Games chief

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will have to be canceled if the coronavirus pandemic isnt brought under control by next year, the organizing committees president warned, ruling out further delays. The comments, in an interview with Japane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020