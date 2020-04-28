Thiruvananthapuram removed from list of hotspots

With no COVID-19 positive cases in Thiruvananthapuram currently, the city has been removed from the list of hotspots. The other places in the state which have zero coronavirus case are - Alappuzha, Thrissur and Wayanad districts.

According to the state health department, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Kerala is 481, out of which 123 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the state. At present, a total of 20,301 persons are under surveillance in various districts of the state, with 19,812 quarantined at their homes. (ANI)