Police turn messiahs in J&K amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Jammu and Kashmir police along with the local NGOs are helping the needy by distributing face masks, food, hand santisers and other relief materials to those who are unable to move freely due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the Valley.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:38 IST
J&K Police distributing face masks, food, santisers to needy. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir police along with the local NGOs are helping the needy by distributing face masks, food, hand santisers and other relief materials to those who are unable to move freely due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the Valley. Due to lockdown, the people were facing difficulties in their daily life. However, the local police in Srinagar decided to help the needy people by various means.

Karan Nagar police station facilitated ration distribution to the poor people in Kaka Saraie and Gole Market areas while ensuring proper social distancing during the process. The police also come forward to distribute food items among the needy persons at their door steps in the area of interior Dal under the supervision of SDPO Zakura. They also distributed food items to the destitute families at Shaheed Gunj and Shergarhi areas.

Police in collaboration with NGO Murawat also facilitated distribution of food items at many places across the valley. A release by the police said, "Continuing its efforts to reach out the needy people, Srinagar Police have distributed food items among needy people by SHO Police Station Shergarhi Srinagar after the concerned SHO received an SOS message from a citizen about a family without Ration. The said family was immediately contacted and needful help was provided".

Few days ago, the Srinagar police after receiving information that a pregnant lady residing in the nearby area developed irresistible pain and needed immediate medical attention, also rushed to the spot and evacuated her to LD Hospital for checkup. The police also distributed ration kits among the needy non-local labourers and local families in their respective areas.

In Baramulla, the police gained appreciated for their helping help to the needy during lockdown. On April 10 late night, a distress call was received from a non-local resident namely Rakesh, who was seemingly very upset and said that his wife is suffering from acute breathlessness and needs immediate medical attention.

The area's Deputy Superintendent of Police along with his team rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the patient to District Hospital Baramulla for treatment. The distressed family expressed gratitude for the immediate action by Baramulla Police that helped to save a precious life. Besides maintaining law and order in the Valley, the personnel have turned messiahs during the difficult times of the pandemic outbreak.

People in the Union Territory are obeying all rules as advised during the nationwide lockdown. With 23 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning, the total tally of has reached to 546. Among the total people infected as on date, 164 have recovered and 7 have passed away. (ANI)

