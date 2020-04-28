Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two children drown in water pit in UP's Badaun

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:53 IST
Two children drown in water pit in UP's Badaun

Two children drowned in a water pit near a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, police said on Tuesday. Rajkumar (8) and Sonu (6) were taking a bath in the pit when the incident took place in Ughati area on Monday, said SHO Pramod Kumar.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and managed to take out the two children but they had died, the station house officer said. Their parents are brick kiln labourers, Kumar added.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coca-Cola India Pledges to Positively Impact Over 10 Lakh Lives During COVID-19 Outbreak

Commits contribution of INR 100 crores towards Personal Protective Equipment PPE provisioning, healthcare infrastructure enhancement, food hygiene essentials, and beverage distribution Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India As t...

Coronavirus pandemic: RBI employees contribute Rs 7.30 cr to PM-CARES Fund

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Tuesday said its employees have decided to contribute salary of one or more days totalling Rs 7.30 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund. To help people affected by any kind of emergency or distress situation like...

New Zealand tames virus; France, Spain reveal lockdown exits

France and Spain, two of the worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, were laying out separate roadmaps Tuesday for lifting their lockdowns, while signs emerged the virus has been all but vanquished in New Zealand and Australia. But...

AIFF's video fitness campaign receives huge response

The All India Football Federations video campaign to promote fitness among fans during the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown has received a huge response with more than four lakh views in less than four weeks. The campaign FitWithIndia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020