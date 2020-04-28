Two children drown in water pit in UP's Badaun

Two children drowned in a water pit near a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, police said on Tuesday. Rajkumar (8) and Sonu (6) were taking a bath in the pit when the incident took place in Ughati area on Monday, said SHO Pramod Kumar.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and managed to take out the two children but they had died, the station house officer said. Their parents are brick kiln labourers, Kumar added.