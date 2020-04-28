Left Menu
PM discusses COVID crisis with Indonesian Prez

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus with Indonesian President Joko Widodo

"Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with good friend President @Jokowi," the prime minister tweeted

As close maritime neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners, close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis, Modi said.

