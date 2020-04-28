Left Menu
Development News Edition

Won't tolerate attacks on cops enforcing lockdown: Minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:50 IST
Won't tolerate attacks on cops enforcing lockdown: Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said attacks on policemen enforcing lockdown will not be tolerated, and warned of strict action against those engaging in such acts. His comments came a day after a police team was pelted with stones when the security personnel went to verify a report about a religious gathering being held at a place of worship in Bidkin village of the states Aurangabad district.

A police official sustained minor injuries in the incident following which 15 people were taken into custody. "The police are strictly implementing lockdown and social distancing in view of the coronavirus. The home ministry is keeping close watch on the rising attacks on the police," Deshmukh tweeted.

He said 535 people have been arrested in connection with 159 incidents of attacks on policemen in parts of the state so far. "Orders have been issued to take strictest action against such attackers, he added.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves $1.5 billion financing to support India's COVID-19 response

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Tuesday approved a 1.5 billion dollar loan to India to help fund its response to the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic. This includes support for immediate priorities like disease containment and ...

Maha: 4 employees in secretariat test positive for coronavirus

The Maharashtra secretariat, Mantralaya, will remain shut for the next two days in view of four employees testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. The affected employees of a state government department have been shift...

World Bank signs $40 million loan deal to help Bhutan undertake reform program

The Royal Government of Bhutan and the World Bank today signed a 40 million budget support loan agreement to help Bhutan undertake a comprehensive reform program to enhance its fiscal management and realize its development goals. The agreem...

Coca-Cola India Pledges to Positively Impact Over 10 Lakh Lives During COVID-19 Outbreak

Commits contribution of INR 100 crores towards Personal Protective Equipment PPE provisioning, healthcare infrastructure enhancement, food hygiene essentials, and beverage distribution Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India As t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020