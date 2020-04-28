Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh climb to 2,043; 57 fresh cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:39 IST
COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh climb to 2,043; 57 fresh cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday crossed the 2,000-mark, with 57 fresh cases reported in the state, officials said. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 31, while 400 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, they said. "The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,043. These cases have been reported from 60 districts of the state," Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. The count of active cases in the state is 1,612, he said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19: Officials

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19 said, Officials.Further details awaited....

Italy's prime minister defends snail-paced end to lockdown

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte defended himself on Tuesday from widespread criticism of his highly cautious plans for a slow-placed end to Europes longest coronavirus lockdown. The government has said strict curbs put in place seven ...

Biocon, Mylan launch Fulphila, biosimilar pegfilgrastim, in Canada

Biocon Ltd. and Mylan N.V.onTuesday announced the launch of Fulphila, a biosimilar toNeulasta pegfilgrastim, in CanadaFulphila is approved by Health Canada to decrease theincidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia,in patie...

Some industries have begun operations in Sanand, Gujarat: MHA

Automobile units at the Sanand industrial base in Ahmedabad have started functioning again and are working with 50 per cent capacity, the inter-ministerial central team sent to Gujarat has found, a Home Ministry official said on Tuesday.&#1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020