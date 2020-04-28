1,346 held in C'garh for violating coronavirus-linked norms

As many as 1,549 FIRs have been registered and 1,346 people arrested so far by police in Chhattisgarh for violation of lockdown norms and other regulations put in place by authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. Besides 2,294 vehicles have been seized for defying the lockdown rules, he said.

On the direction of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a strict compliance of lockdown measures and other steps undertaken to fight COVID-19 is being ensured across the state, he said. In pursuance of this goal, till Monday (April 27), 1,549 cases have been registered against people for violation of curfew or ignoring home quarantine protocols or hiding foreign travel history, the official said.

In these cases, 1,346 people have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and other provisions, he said. During this period, 2,294 vehicles were impounded for violation of prohibitory orders, the official added.

The coronavirus-triggered nationwide lockdown, implemented since late March, is in force till May 3..