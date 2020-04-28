Left Menu
Forecast of rain, thunderstorm in West Bengal till May 2

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:28 IST
Forecast of rain, thunderstorm in West Bengal till May 2

The Met department on Tuesday forecast widespread rainfall or thunderstorm over the districts of West Bengal from April 28 to May 2 due to the formation of cyclonic circulations in the region. Intermittent sharp showers or an overcast sky greeted most parts of the state from the morning of Tuesday, with the metropolis receiving a few moderate spells during the day.

Due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and its neighbourhood, and another over south Chhattisgarh, enhanced thunderstorm and rainfall are likely till May 2, the weatherman said. Another cyclonic circulation over Malacca Strait is likely to concentrate into a low pressure by April 30 over the south Andaman Sea and into a depression in another two days, the Met department said.

The system is very likely to move into the area along Andaman and Nicobar Islands and then towards Myanmar coast between April 30 and May 3, it said..

