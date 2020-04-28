Left Menu
Disinfection process carried out in Kochi SmartCity

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:04 IST
SmartCity Kochi has disinfected its IT building and premises in accordance with a recent Kerala government direction that requires IT companies to clean up premises as part of preventive measures against COVID-19. Currently, the 246-acre SmartCity Kochi has a majority of its firms allowing employees to work from home.

The disinfection exercise was carried out as per the guidelines of the Health Department in the wake of the partial relaxation to IT firms to operate with 50 per cent of the workforce, a release said. The lockdown had not disrupted the basic functioning of the main building complex at SmartCity, a joint venture company formed by the Kerala government and Dubai Holding.

Authorities undertook comprehensive specialist sanitation in all common areas as per the guidelines, the release added.

