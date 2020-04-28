Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. The encounter broke out after the militants opened fire at a search party of the security forces at Melhora in Zainapora area of the district, a police official said.

He said the security forces retaliated, leading to a gun-fight. A defence spokesperson said one militant has been killed in the operation, which was going on when last reports came in.