Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Militant killed in encounter in J-K's ShopianPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:16 IST
A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. The encounter broke out after the militants opened fire at a search party of the security forces at Melhora in Zainapora area of the district, a police official said.
He said the security forces retaliated, leading to a gun-fight. A defence spokesperson said one militant has been killed in the operation, which was going on when last reports came in.