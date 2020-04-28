Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to support businesses to tide over impact of COVID-19: India at BRICS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:38 IST
Need to support businesses to tide over impact of COVID-19: India at BRICS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As the world reels under economic distress triggered by COVID-19, India on Tuesday conveyed to the BRICS grouping that it is important to provide support to businesses to tide over the crisis and ensure that livelihoods are not lost. At a video conference of the foreign ministers of BRICS, a bloc of five leading nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the influential grouping has an important role to play in shaping the global economic and political architecture. The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population and has a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion. In his remarks, Jaishankar noted that the pandemic and the subsequent challenge highlighted the need for reform of the multilateral systems.

All the BRICS member nations are reeling under the pandemic. Jaishankar emphasized that the pandemic is not only posing a great risk to the health and well being of humanity but is also severely impacting global economy and output by disruption of global trade and supply chains, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Economic activity across sectors has been negatively impacted leading to loss of jobs and livelihoods. He emphasized that we need to provide support to businesses, especially MSMEs, to tide over the crisis and ensure livelihoods are not lost," the MEA said in a release. It said the minister pointed out that the efficacy of traditional medicine systems to strengthen immunity should be recognized and that BRICS should support these efforts. This video conference was convened in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the discussions primarily focused on ways to deal with the crisis, its impact and the possible response by the grouping. The conference also discussed the activities to be undertaken under Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020. It was chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Besides Jaishankar, the conference was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo and South Africa's Minister for International Cooperation Grace Naledi Pandor.

The MEA said Jaishankar emphasized that the "current challenge underlines all the more the need for reform of multilateral systems and that reformed multilateralism was the way forward. He referred to the centrality of development and growth in the global agenda". He also highlighted the initiatives and various "decisive steps" taken early by India in the wake of the pandemic including through Aarogya Setu Citizen App and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, according to the MEA. The Aarogya Setu app, developed by government-run National Informatics Centre, users know if they have come in contact with any positive coronavirus patient and ways to avoid the infection.

"He highlighted that much before the outbreak was declared a public health emergency of international concern by WHO, India instituted measures to check coronavirus," the MEA said. Jaishankar apprised the BRICS foreign ministers about India's initiative to coordinate efforts to contain COVID-19 in South Asia and creation of COVID-19 emergency response funds by the SAARC countries. "India is providing pharma assistance to nearly 85 nations, including many countries in Africa, on a grant basis, to support their response to the pandemic. This has been widely welcomed," the MEA said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

DHCBA gives suggestions to HC on graded plan for courts' functioning

The Delhi High Court Bar Association DHCBA has suggested commencement of regular and normal court working in a phased manner with compliance of social distancing norms and wearing of masks after withdrawal of Corona-19 lockdown. The assoc...

Shaheen, Gulab, Agni --- MeT bodies of 13 nations name future cyclones

Shaheen, Gulab, Tej, Agni, Aag are among the 169 names decided by 13 countries for christening future cyclones in the north Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. The earl...

Not feasible now to conduct pending class 10, 12 board exams: Sisodia tells HRD minister

It is not feasible now to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams which are pending due to the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tue...

India loses hosting rights of 2021 men's world boxing championships

India on Tuesday lost the hosting rights of the 2021 mens world boxing championship to Serbia after the national federation failed to pay the host fee, prompting the International Boxing Association AIBA to terminate the agreement signed in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020