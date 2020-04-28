PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1259 258 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 37 27 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 359 57 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 45 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 37 34 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 3108 877 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 3774 434 181 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 308 224 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 25 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 565 176 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 103 17 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 523 207 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 485 359 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 20 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2330 357 113 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 8590 1282 369 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 118 37 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 9 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 342 104 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2335 584 51 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 2058 1128 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1003 332 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 52 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2053 462 34 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 633 109 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 30245 7196 967 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 29974 and the death toll at 937. The ministry said that 7027 people have so far recovered from the infection.