11 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh; drones, cameras to help check social distancing violations

On a day the coronavirus count crossed the 50-mark with 11 fresh cases, the Chandigarh administration said CCTV cameras and drones will be used to identify people not adhering to social distancing guidelines. According to a medical bulletin, the number of infection cases touched 56 on Tuesday.

Six of the 11 fresh cases are contacts of a Bapu Dham Colony patient in the city. Five others included a 62-year old man and a 53-year-old woman, both residents of Sector 30, the bulletin said. Responding to the challenge, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday said CCTV cameras will be installed and drone photography will be used to identify those violating social distancing norms.

Police will also patrol the areas regularly so as to ensure that the curfew orders are strictly followed, said UT Adviser Manoj Parida in a release here. He said the infection needed to be contained by focusing energy and resources on pockets like Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 and Sector 30-B.

Apart from sealing the areas, efforts will be made to ensure that the locals maintain social distancing, he said. Parida also appealed to people to report any violation of the curfew orders. “Now, I appeal to residents to report against neighbours if they are holding parties/social gatherings /get-togethers, in violation of curfew. Just call 112 or send a video clip as evidence.This seems to be the only way to deal with these enemies of society,” Parida tweeted. His appeal came days after a 30-year-old ward attendant at a government medical college here hosted a party at his home. UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore held a detailed discussion with three chiefs of medical institutions through a video conference, said an official release. He emphasised the need for following proper protocol so that their premises do not become a source of infection.

He stressed the need for providing necessary PPE kits, masks and safety gears to all levels of staff as per the laid down entitlement. He also stressed the need for maintaining proper rotation of the health staff so that the employees get proper rest and relief without getting fatigue.

Badnore said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enquired about the Chandigarh situation over the telephone on Tuesday morning. RDK RDK.