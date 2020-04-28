Three new deaths in UP, COVID-19 cases cross 2,000-mark

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported three fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 34, and the number of cases in the state rose to 2,053 with 66 more people testing positive for the infection. The fresh cases were reported from different parts of the state, including 17 from Agra, followed by 12 from Varanasi and 8 from Kanpur Nagar, according to a statement.

In the statement issued here on Tuesday, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director/State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) said, "Three COVID-19 deaths took place in the state, taking the death toll in the state to 34. Two deaths were reported from Agra, while one death took place in Kanpur." Of the overall deaths in Uttar Pradesh, Agra accounts for 12, followed by Moradabad (6) and Meerut (5). Four COVID-19 deaths have taken place in Kanpur, one death has been reported each from Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Firozabad, Aligarh and Srawasti. The fresh cases brought the total count in the state's 60 districts to 2,053, the statement said.

Agarwal said 64 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday after recovery from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 462 in the state. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,557.

Earlier briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said the work of forming a committee for monitoring and prevention of medical infection in each district is almost complete. "This committee will work under the supervision of Additional Chief Medical Officer. The committee will have representatives from district hospital, women's hospital, IMA, WHO, UNICEF and Pollution Control Board as members," Prasad said.