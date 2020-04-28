Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shringla holds interactive session with CII; discusses engagement with G20, B20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:25 IST
Shringla holds interactive session with CII; discusses engagement with G20, B20

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday interacted via video conferencing with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and discussed its engagement in the industry and business-related aspects of G20 and B20. He also discussed how they could actively engage as India assumes the Chair of G20 in 2022. The Business Twenty (B20) is the official G20 dialogue with the business community.

The foreign secretary outlined the role of G20 in addressing the COVID-19 crisis and the outcomes of the extraordinary virtual G20 leaders Summit that took place on March 15, 2020, according to an official statement. He said the G20 represents two-thirds of the global population and has agreed upon a plan of action in tackling public health, economic and livelihood impact of the pandemic.

The foreign secretary also outlined the government's initiatives in protecting vulnerable sections of the population, providing relief to MSMEs and ensuring adequate liquidity in the system. He also stressed the role of missions and posts abroad in helping Indian exporters look for opportunities in other countries and facilitate diversification of our imports. Shringla highlighted the efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs in facilitating the export of essential medicines and health supplies to friendly countries to enable them to tackle the pandemic. He also conveyed that at the prime minister's initiative, a video conference of leaders of the SAARC countries was organised. During the conference, SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was announced under which India has supplied hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol and other medical assistance to the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries, the statement said. The session was attended by CII President Vikram Kirloskar, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee and other former CII Presidents, including Venu Srinivasan, Dhruv M Sawhney, Hari S Bhartia, R Seshasayee and Naushad Forbes.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic

YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Incs Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers to U.S. viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic. The i...

AP police makes lockdown violators hold placards of COVID-19 slogans

The Andhra Pradesh Police punished lockdown violators by making them hold placards with COVID-19 slogans. People were seen roaming outside during the lockdown either without valid reasons or without covering their faces.Several state govern...

MEA snubs 'biased' USCIRF report for calling India 'country of particular concern' over religious freedom

Calling the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom USCIRF as an organisation of particular concern, India on Tuesday slammed the US government body for its biased and tendentious comment against New Delhi in its annual...

IT initiatives helped in providing assistance to people, says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said information technology initiatives have played a pivotal role in providing assistance and other services to people during the coronavirus pandemic. He said the state government has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020