Shringla holds interactive session with CII; discusses engagement with G20, B20

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday interacted via video conferencing with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and discussed its engagement in the industry and business-related aspects of G20 and B20. He also discussed how they could actively engage as India assumes the Chair of G20 in 2022. The Business Twenty (B20) is the official G20 dialogue with the business community.

The foreign secretary outlined the role of G20 in addressing the COVID-19 crisis and the outcomes of the extraordinary virtual G20 leaders Summit that took place on March 15, 2020, according to an official statement. He said the G20 represents two-thirds of the global population and has agreed upon a plan of action in tackling public health, economic and livelihood impact of the pandemic.

The foreign secretary also outlined the government's initiatives in protecting vulnerable sections of the population, providing relief to MSMEs and ensuring adequate liquidity in the system. He also stressed the role of missions and posts abroad in helping Indian exporters look for opportunities in other countries and facilitate diversification of our imports. Shringla highlighted the efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs in facilitating the export of essential medicines and health supplies to friendly countries to enable them to tackle the pandemic. He also conveyed that at the prime minister's initiative, a video conference of leaders of the SAARC countries was organised. During the conference, SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was announced under which India has supplied hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol and other medical assistance to the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries, the statement said. The session was attended by CII President Vikram Kirloskar, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee and other former CII Presidents, including Venu Srinivasan, Dhruv M Sawhney, Hari S Bhartia, R Seshasayee and Naushad Forbes.