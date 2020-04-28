Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Agri officer suspended for forcing policeman do squats

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:34 IST
Bihar Agri officer suspended for forcing policeman do squats

The District Agriculture Officer (DAO) of Araria, who had forced a home guard jawan do squats for flagging down his car during lockdown recently, was on Tuesday suspended by the Bihar government. The suspension has been ordered on the basis of an inquiry report, state Agriculture minister Prem Kumar said in a statement.

The minister had ordered an inquiry into the incident. The department had issued show cause notice to the officer Manoj Kumar in connection with the matter.

The sordid episode had taken place near Surajpur pul (bridge) on Araria-Jokihat road under Jokihat police station area, when chowkidar Ganesh Lal Tatma flagged down the DAOs vehicle and sought valid pass from him for moving during coronavirus-triggered lockdown. This had angered the DAO, who took it as his insult and asked the jawan to do 50 squats as punishment.

He did not stop by only doing so but also threatened to send the jawan to jail for his act. A police officer, who was heard in the video posing himself as incharge, had also scolded the jawan for letting him down in front of senior officers.

The said policeman,an Additional Sub Inspector of Police, has already been placed under suspension. State police chief Gupteshar Pandey had himself talked to the chowkidar and apologised to him on behalf of the erring police official.

The agriculture minister said, it is our duty and moral responsibility to give respect and honour to all of those- be it a lower or high ranking official- who have been unselfishly working far from their families in this hour of crisis of Coronavirus..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Death toll crosses 1,000 with over 31k confirmed cases; Govt says no evidence of plasma therapy being a cure

The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 31,000 on Tuesday with more than 1,000 deaths as Maharahstra, Gujarat and some other states reported more fatalities, but hopes for any immediate cure were dashed after the He...

YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic

YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Incs Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers to U.S. viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic. The i...

AP police makes lockdown violators hold placards of COVID-19 slogans

The Andhra Pradesh Police punished lockdown violators by making them hold placards with COVID-19 slogans. People were seen roaming outside during the lockdown either without valid reasons or without covering their faces.Several state govern...

MEA snubs 'biased' USCIRF report for calling India 'country of particular concern' over religious freedom

Calling the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom USCIRF as an organisation of particular concern, India on Tuesday slammed the US government body for its biased and tendentious comment against New Delhi in its annual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020