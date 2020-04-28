Left Menu
Tiger at Punjab zoo tests negative for COVID-19

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:41 IST
Tiger at Punjab zoo tests negative for COVID-19

The sample of a male tiger at Punjab's Chhatbir zoo which was sent to the National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) here has tested negative for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday

After the zoo administration realised that a male tiger was ill, had reduced his food intake and was having trouble in walking, he was immediately separated from all other animals.       Director of NRCE, Hisar Dr. Yashpal said the zoo authorities had sent the sample of the tiger on April 22 for a COVID-19 test. On April 23, the test report was sent to the zoo administration informing them that the tiger's sample had been found negative for coronavirus.       Alarmed by a tiger in the US testing positive for coronavirus recently, authorities in several zoos had initiated preventive measures to protect the big cats from the infection

The Central Zoo Authority in Delhi had recently asked all the zoos across the country to remain on high alert and collect fortnightly samples of suspected cases in the wake of the US incident.

