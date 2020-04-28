Left Menu
Development News Edition

India rejects USCIRF reports; calls it 'biased and tendentious'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:15 IST
India rejects USCIRF reports; calls it 'biased and tendentious'

India on Tuesday rejected its criticism by a US commission on religious freedom, terming its observations on condition of minorities and religious freedom as "biased and tendentious". In the 2020 edition of its annual report on International Religious Freedom, the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) alleged that religious freedom in India witnessed a drastic downward turn. It also alleged that the religious minorities were under increasing assault in India "We reject the observations on India in the USCIRF annual report. Its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new. But on this occasion, its misrepresentation has reached new levels," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"It has not been able to carry its own commissioners in its endeavour. We regard it as an organisation of particular concern and will treat it accordingly," he said, responding to a query on observations by the USCIRF. The USCIRF asked the State Department to designate 14 nations, including India, as "countries of particular concern", alleging that religious minorities are under increasing assault in these nations.

These include nine countries that the State Department designated as CPCs in December 2019 - Myanmar, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan - as well as five others - India, Nigeria, Russia, Syria, and Vietnam, the USCIRF said. In its report, the watchdog alleged that in 2019, the national government in India used its strengthened parliamentary majority to institute national-level policies violating religious freedom across the country, especially for Muslims.

"Most notably, it enacted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which provides a fast track to Indian citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan already residing in India," it alleged..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Deeply concerned: China on ICMR's decision to not use rapid test kits from two Chinese firms

China on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned over the evaluation result of the COVID-19 rapid testing kits supplied to India by two Chinese companies and subsequent decision by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR to not use the equ...

Jharkhand reports two more COVID-19 cases, total 105

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 105, health officials said. There are 83 active cases in Jharkhand, they said, adding, 19 patients have been discharged f...

Awantipora police seizes 26 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders

The Jammu and Kashmir police has impounded 26 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders amid the lockdown. In the jurisdiction of PS Awantipora, police seized 13 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the District Magis...

COVID-19: Death toll crosses 1,000 with over 31k confirmed cases; Govt says no evidence of plasma therapy being a cure

The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 31,000 on Tuesday with more than 1,000 deaths as Maharahstra, Gujarat and some other states reported more fatalities, but hopes for any immediate cure were dashed after the He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020