One new COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand, state total at 52
With one more person testing positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached 52, Uttarakhand Health Department informed in a bulletin.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:18 IST
With one more person testing positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached 52, Uttarakhand Health Department informed in a bulletin.
According to the bulletin, there are 18 active cases of COVID-19 and 34 people have recovered from the disease in the state.
With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- COVID
- Dehradun
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
University of Houston re-launches fund to financial help students affected by COVID-19
Four new COVID-19 cases, including one death, in Dharavi; Mumbai's slum tally rises to 47: BMC.
First COVID-19 case in Nagaland, man tests positive
China's reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 3,341:NHC
30 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district tally reaches 134