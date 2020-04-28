Left Menu
One new COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand, state total at 52

With one more person testing positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached 52, Uttarakhand Health Department informed in a bulletin.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the bulletin, there are 18 active cases of COVID-19 and 34 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

