Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decline in COVID-19 cases continue in T'gana; six on Tuesday

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:37 IST
Decline in COVID-19 cases continue in T'gana; six on Tuesday

The decline in COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued on Tuesday with only sixfresh cases being reported as Health Minister E Rajender hoped the trend would continue and the pandemic would soon end in the state without more deaths. With these six cases, the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 1,009.

No fresh death occurred and the number of people who died due to the virus continued to remain at25, Rajender said. Forty two people were discharged today, taking the number ofpeople discharged after recovery to 374, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 610. The Minister told reporters that the Centre and Indian Council of Medical Researh had appreciated the state for the effective steps taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in a video conference, told him to thank Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said. Dismissing the criticism in some quarters that Telangana was not conducting enough tests compared to its neighbouring state (an apparent reference to Andhra Pradesh), he said the ICMR guidelines state that tests should be done on those who are symptomatic and not on those who do not show symptoms.

"Even swabs will be difficult to be taken for healthy people," he said. The number of tests conducted by the state government was not low either,he said and referred to the nationwide figures.

Across the nation, over 7.16 lakh tests were conducted and there were 29,434 positive cases, which worked out to 4.1 per cent, the minister said. In Telangana, 19,063 tests were conducted and the number of positive cases was 1,009 (as on Tuesday), which was 5.3 per cent, he said.

"Telangana is effectively implementing the guidelines of ICMR andthe Centre without indiscriminate testing," he said. He also said most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic.

Stating that the new guidelines of the Centre suggested home quarantining of those who tested positive, he said there would be only a few people left in the state-run Gandhi hospital in the city, where positive patients are treated, if those guidelines are followed. The Minister said many nations have chosen to treat only those who are in serious condition.

The state government wanted to discharge patients after they tested negative, he said. Hoping that the decline in number of cases would continue, he said: By May 8 we hope it may happen or may not happen, (those undergoing treatment) would recover fully and the pandemic would end without any deaths.

"We wish that public life continues normally and Telangana progresses again, he said. Meanwhile, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which has been on a visit to the state to assess the COVID-19 situation, visited the headquarters of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to know the functioning of its control room and also a shelter where some migrant workers have been put up.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Add Epidemic Diseases Act sections to Medicare Act: Goa IMA

The Goa chapter of the IndianMedical Association IMA on Tuesday urged Chief MinisterPramod Sawant to incorporate all sections of Epidemic DiseasesAct to the Medicare Act of 2013 so that even after thecoronavirus pandemic ends, medical profe...

British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus: AFP

British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus, a report by AFP news agency.BA confirm to me up to 12,000 British Airways staff - including pilots crew - will be made redundant 28.5 of workforce CEO of BA has written to staff Th...

Report: MLB could resume by July 4

Major League Baseball could hold a rescheduled Opening Day between mid-June and July 4 and play at least 80 games this season, The Athletics Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday. The regular season could consist of as many as 100 games and run we...

Deeply concerned: China on ICMR's decision to not use rapid test kits from two Chinese firms

China on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned over the evaluation result of the COVID-19 rapid testing kits supplied to India by two Chinese companies and subsequent decision by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR to not use the equ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020