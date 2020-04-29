Left Menu
Vehicles carrying liquor bottles seized in Bengal's Bankura during lockdown

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 29-04-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 01:16 IST
Vehicles carrying liquor bottles seized in Bengal's Bankura during lockdown

The West Bengal Police has seized seven vehicles laden with bottles of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) in Bankura district, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown and the ban on sale of alcohol, a senior officer said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night at Vadul village after locals stopped the vehicles suspecting they were smuggling liquor, he said.

Locals claimed 15 vehicles were ferrying liquor bottles from a warehouse of the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation to different parts of the district, the officer said Though eight vehicles managed to flee, the villagers stopped the seven and informed the local police station, he said. An investigation has been initiated, the police officer added.

