267 stranded people leave for London from Amritsar
A Qatar Airways special flight carrying 267 people onboard departed for London from Amritsar Airport on Wednesday morning.ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 29-04-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 11:05 IST
A Qatar Airways special flight carrying 267 people onboard departed for London from Amritsar Airport on Wednesday morning. "Amritsar International Airport. Qatar Airways departed today morning: ATQ-Doha-LHR; Pax details as below: British 222, Indian 44, Chinese 01. Total 267," KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab, tweeted.
A relief flight of the British Airways had operated chartered flights to carry out several round of evacuation last week for its people who have been stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Special flights from Bengaluru via Ahmedabad to London, Goa to London, and Mumbai to London have also operated on several dates this month. (ANI)
