Chhattisgarh encounter: One Naxal killed, two Jawans injured

One Naxal was killed and two security force personnel sustained injuries in an exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

ANI | Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One Naxal was killed and two security force personnel sustained injuries in an exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday morning, police said. "At around 8:10 am, a small action team of East Bastar division laid an ambush and planted IEDs about 1 km north of Karemetta camp under Chotedonger police station on the joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and Special Task Force (STF)," Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said.

"Two jawans sustained bullet and IED blast injuries. They are identified as Rajkumar Sori of DRG and Bal Kanwar Baghel of CAF. The joint party quickly took cover and retaliated. The injured were given cover for safety. After the exchange of fire lasting more than 45 minutes, the Naxalites retreated and fled crossing the river," Garg added. Both the injured have been administered primary treatment, are stable, and would be evacuated to Raipur by air.

"The body of the killed woman Naxal along with one SLR rifle and one 12 bore rifle were recovered from the site," SP Garg further said. (ANI)

