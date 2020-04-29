Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore:COVID-19 cases rise despite curfew; death rate declines

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:40 IST
Indore:COVID-19 cases rise despite curfew; death rate declines

A large number of new COVID-19 cases are coming to the fore in Madhya Pradesh's worst-hit Indore despite the curfew being in place in urban areas of the district for more than a month now. Though the steady rise in cases has raised questions over enforcement of preventive measures as well as the very nature of the viral spread, a government data also suggested a drop in the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district over the last 20 days.

With 94 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients in Indore district has mounted to 1,466, officials said on Wednesday. Chunk of these cases have been reported from urban areas of the district, where the curfew was clamped on March 25 after detection of the first coronavirus positive case.

"Two patients tested positive for coronavirus after their deaths, as per the reports received in the last 24 hours," officials said, adding that both the deceased had comorbidites. While one of them, a 70-year-old man, was suffering from diabetes and died on April 17 in a private hospital, another man (45), battling kidney disease, succumbed on April 23.

Factoring in these two deaths, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district has risen to 65. When asked about the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases amidst the curfew, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia told PTI, "Most of the new positive cases of COVID-19 are relatives or acquaintances of old patients.

All such people were already isolated as a precaution. "Most of the new patients of COVID-19 in Indore are found in same areas which have been sealed and declared as containment zones several days back," he said.

However, sources associated with the state government's efforts to prevent the coronavirus spread in Indore, acknowledged a delay in getting reports of samples from laboratories. Local officials, however, said they were making every possible effort to speed up testing of samples.

"At present, more than 400 samples of COVID-19 are being tested every day in a government laboratory of the city. Some automated testing machines will become operational in this laboratory soon, which will boost its sample testing capacity from 650 to 800," said Indore Divisional Commissioner Aakash Tripathi.

Apart from government laboratories, samples are also being tested in some recognised private facilities to speed up testing. Meanwhile, a major decline has been registered in the death rate of the COVID-19 patients in Indore district over the last 20 days.

As per government data, as on the morning of April 9, the death rate of COVID-19 patients in Indore district stood at 10.33 per cent. However, analysis of the latest data, as on the morning of April 29, shows that the death rate has declined to 4.43 per cent..

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's coronavirus case tally nears the 100,000 milestone

Russias nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus cases neared the 100,000 mark on Wednesday after 5,841 new cases of the virus were registered overnight along with a record daily rise in the death toll.Russia, the worlds largest country by...

Vuelta decides planned Dutch start is 'bridge too far'

This years Vuelta will not start in the Netherlands as planned, organisers of one of cyclings Grand Tours announced on Wednesday. The Vuelta, or Tour of Spain, was scheduled to begin on August 14 in Utrecht and finish on September 6 in Madr...

Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of 'healthy baby boy'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a healthy baby boy, delivered at a government-run hospital in London on Wednesday. The birth is believed to be slightly premature but both mother and bab...

Virus lockdown worsens suffering for Johannesburg beggars

Inock Mukanhairi shows the small amount of food that he has for himself, his wife, Angeline, and five children barely enough to make it through another week of South Africas strict coronavirus lockdown. The 58-year-old and his wife are bot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020