3 more COVID-19 cases in Varanasi, district count reaches 52

Three more coronavirus cases have been reported from Varanasi on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 52. According to Varanasi District Magistrate (DM) Kaushal Raj Sharma, three people have tested positive for coronavirus in Varanasi today. "They were in contact with a businessman who was the first person in 'Saptasagar Dawa Mandi' to be tested with COVID-19," he said.

The first patient is a 43-years-old medicine supplier, the second case is of a 25-year-old shop owner while the third is a 29-year-old employee at a shop in 'Sapta Sagar Mandi', Sharma added. "The three had given their samples as they were contacts of coronavirus positive patient. All of them tested positive today. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Varanasi stands at 52," the District Magistrate added. (ANI)

