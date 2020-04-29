CBI court extends till May 1 custody of Yes bank scam case accused Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan

CBI court extends till May 1 custody of Yes bank scam case accused Kapil and Dheeraj WadhawanPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:55 IST
A special CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday extended till May 1 the custody of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, accused in a corruption case against former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, officials said. Wadhawan and RKW Developers promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan were arrested on April 26 from Mahabaleshwar, a hill station near Mumbai, nearly 50 days after they were booked in the multi-crore scam also involving Kapoor, the former Yes Bank CEO and co-founder
Both brothers did not join the investigation since the FIR was registered against them on March 7, the officials said
The court on Wednesday extended their custody till May 1, they said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kapil Wadhawan
- Rana Kapoor
- CBI
- Mumbai
- Yes Bank
- DHFL
ALSO READ
CBIC launches e-gate passes to expedite import clearance process
Lockdown breach:ED seeks cancellation of Kapil Wadhawan's bail
Nirav Modi's next extradition hearing in PNB fraud case on April 28, faces additional CBI charges
Calcutta HC division bench sets aside single bench's order to transfer case of woman's death to CBI
CBI files chargesheet against 5 persons for causing loss of Rs 1.98 crore to bank