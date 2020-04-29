Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:19 IST
Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS2 AP-VIRUS-CASES Infant among 73 new COVID-19 cases in AP, tally crosses 1300 mark Amaravati(AP): An 11-month-old baby was among the 73 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. .

MDS7 KL-SALARY-LD ORDINANCE Kerala govt to issue ordinance for cutting salary of its staff for COVID-19 battle (Eds: Adds details, minister's quotes) Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government decided to issue an ordinance empowering it to deduct salaries of its employees to mobilise funds to fight COVID-19 in the state. . MDS8 TN-VIRUS-PALANISWAMI Spread of COVID-19 in TN "largely under control": Palaniswami Chennai: The spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu is "largely under control" due to the implementation of various government guidelines, but the contagion is "easily" spreading in this city due to its large population, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. .

MES1 TN-LOCKDOWN-POST-APP India Post mobile app helps deliver masks, medicines Chennai: The conventional mail at your door service, India Post, is not only delivering letters during the COVID-19 lockdown, but also the much needed masks and medicines. . MES3 TN-IRRFAN-HAASAN (COR) Kamal Haasan mourns death of Irrfan Khan Chennai: Veteran star Kamal Haasan condoled the death of Irrfan Khan and described him as "one of the finest actors." PTI ROH ROH.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Hry offers some of its complexes in Delhi to house state residents working in capital

Haryana has offered to Delhi some of its complexes there to house the states residents employed in the national capital and having to to commute daily from there amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij j on Wednesday said...

Greece opening to tourists in July but hoteliers fear empty beaches

Greece hopes to welcome back tourists from July, but hoteliers expect a bleak season, fearing the coronavirus pandemic will keep visitors away and beaches empty.Tourism is a major income earner for Greece. It drew 34 million visitors last y...

German economy to shrink by 10% in second quarter - DIW

The German economy will contract by more than 6 this year, the DIW economic institute said on Wednesday, adding that the recession prompted by the coronavirus pandemic would be deeper than during the 2008 financial crisis.DIW said Europes b...

Gilead's remdesivir meets main goal of trial in COVID-19 patients

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Wednesday its experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, had met the main goal of a trial testing it in COVID-19 patients.The trial was being conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020