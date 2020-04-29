Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS2 AP-VIRUS-CASES Infant among 73 new COVID-19 cases in AP, tally crosses 1300 mark Amaravati(AP): An 11-month-old baby was among the 73 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. .

MDS7 KL-SALARY-LD ORDINANCE Kerala govt to issue ordinance for cutting salary of its staff for COVID-19 battle (Eds: Adds details, minister's quotes) Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government decided to issue an ordinance empowering it to deduct salaries of its employees to mobilise funds to fight COVID-19 in the state. . MDS8 TN-VIRUS-PALANISWAMI Spread of COVID-19 in TN "largely under control": Palaniswami Chennai: The spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu is "largely under control" due to the implementation of various government guidelines, but the contagion is "easily" spreading in this city due to its large population, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. .

MES1 TN-LOCKDOWN-POST-APP India Post mobile app helps deliver masks, medicines Chennai: The conventional mail at your door service, India Post, is not only delivering letters during the COVID-19 lockdown, but also the much needed masks and medicines. . MES3 TN-IRRFAN-HAASAN (COR) Kamal Haasan mourns death of Irrfan Khan Chennai: Veteran star Kamal Haasan condoled the death of Irrfan Khan and described him as "one of the finest actors." PTI ROH ROH.