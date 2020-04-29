Jharkhand's COVID-19 cases rise to 106

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in the state's Jamtara district on Wednesday. "The patient had returned from West Bengal. Total two cases reported in Jamtara and 106 cases in Jharkhand, till date," said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, State Health Secretary.

Jamtara reported its first COVID-19 cases on April 27 - a migrant from West Bengal had tested positive. Amid the nationwide lockdown, Jharkhand Police have decided to provide transportation facilities to senior citizens who live alone. (ANI)