Hry offers some of its complexes in Delhi to house state residents working in capital

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:08 IST
Haryana has offered to Delhi some of its complexes there to house the state’s residents employed in the national capital and having to to commute daily from there amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij j on Wednesday said state Chief Minister M L Khattar had a telephonic talk with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday evening during which he raised the matter with him.

Asked if Haryana has offered some of its complexes, including those of Irrigation Department and PWD flats in the national capital to accommodate state residents employed in Delhi, Vij said, “Yes, the chief minister had a word in this regard while speaking to Kejriwal over phone. We have offered some of our complexes...” Vij said the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation should also make use of several other guest houses, hotels and other complexes to accommodate the employees. “In Haryana too, we are currently using hotels, state government tourism complexes and rest houses to accommodate various categories of government employees. They can also do the same,” said Vij, who is also the state's health minister. Vij reiterated that many of the coronavirus cases in Haryana’s NCR districts, including those in Sonipat, Gurgaon and Faridabad, have their origins in infections emanating from the national capital.

He said the daily movement of employees working in Delhi to their residences in Haryana increases the risk of the COVID-19 spread. He said the state's borders with Delhi were “sealed” with essential services allowed but stricter restrictions imposed on those coming in from the national capital. “We are not going to give any kind of relaxation and stricter measures will remain in place for the time being,” he said. Notably, in the wake of rising coronavirus cases, authorities in Faridabad on Wednesday ordered restrictions over movement of government employees and regular people from other districts or states.

According to an order issued by Faridabad's Deputy Commissioner Yash Pal, those government employees and regular people who commute daily from other districts or states, their movement has been stopped with effect from 12 pm on April 29..

