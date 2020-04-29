Cauvery Water Management Authority brought under Jal Shakti Ministry   

The Centre has officially brought the Cauvery Water Management Authority under the Jal Shakti Ministry, officials said on Wednesday. The officials said the CWMA was earlier under the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. However, with the Modi government forming the Jal Shakti Ministry to deal with water-related issues, the Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation has taken the form of a department under it. Water management authorities of other rivers too have been brought under the Jal Shakti Ministry as they were also under the erstwhile Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, an official said. The decision is a mere formality that specifies allocation of business, which means the authority will have to report to the Jal Shakti Ministry, the official added. In 2018, the Centre constituted the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to address the dispute over sharing of river water among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

Besides the members of riparian states, the board also has a nominee of the Centre. The official also added that move will have no impact on the independent nature of the functioning of the authority. The last meeting of the CWMA took place in February.