Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA allows movement of stranded people, asks states to make arrangements

Giving a huge relief to people stuck in various states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed movement of such people - including migrant labours, workers, students, tourists and others - and also provided the procedure for the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:02 IST
MHA allows movement of stranded people, asks states to make arrangements
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Giving a huge relief to people stuck in various states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed movement of such people - including migrant labours, workers, students, tourists and others - and also provided the procedure for the same. MHA has included a sub-clause regarding the movement of people who are stranded due to lockdown announced last month due to coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to lockdown, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places. They would be allowed to move as under," MHA said while asking States to designate nodal authorities to facilitate the process. "All States/UTs should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. The nodal authorities shall also register the stranded persons within their States/UTs. In case a group of stranded persons wish to move between one State/UT and another State/UT, the sending and receiving States may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road," read the order.

"The moving person (s) would be screened and those found asymptomatic would be allowed to proceed. Buses shall be used for transport of groups of persons. The buses will be sanitized and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating. The States/UTs falling on the transit route will allow the passage of such persons to the receiving State/UT," MHA said in its order of inclusion of movement of stranded people in different places. Laying out the procedure on the arrival at the destination, MHA has asked to keep the people under home quarantine.

"On arrival at their destination, such person(s) would be assessed by the local health authorities, and kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires keeping the person(s) in institutional quarantine. They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups. For this purpose, such persons may be encouraged to use Aarogya Setu app through which their health status can be monitored and tracked," MHA said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes charge as Telangana BJP chief

Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday took charge as the president of BJPs Telangana unit.Kumar has replaced Dr K Laxman.Kumar had been selected as BJPs Telangana unit chief party national president JP Nadda in the...

Cops earn praise for burying elderly woman who died of COVID-19 in JK

Srinagar, Apr 29 PTI&#160;The police has earned praise for carrying out the last rites of an elderly COVID-19 positive woman,&#160;who died here on Tuesday, as her family members could not be present to bury her amid the countrywide lockdow...

Chandigarh UT reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 68

As many as 12 new coronavirus cases have been found in Chandigarh on Wednesday, said Health Department, Chandigarh.With the confirmation of 12 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the UT has reached to 68, read an official state...

Sweden’s sweet tooth turns sour as coronavirus stirs hygiene fears

While the coronavirus has not stopped Swedes from eating in restaurants, drinking in pubs or playing organised sport, it has halted the countrys love affair with pick mix candy. Swedes chew through almost 33 pounds of candy per person each...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020