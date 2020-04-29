Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police receives over 900 calls since Tuesday for help during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:13 IST
Delhi Police receives over 900 calls since Tuesday for help during lockdown

The Delhi Police has received over 900 calls since Tuesday on its 24x7 helpline number set up to resolve issues related to the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. So far 32,629 calls have been received on helpline number 011-23469526 since the lockdown was announced on March 24, they said.

Total 931 calls were received between Tuesday 2 pm and Wednesday 2 pm, the officials said. Out of the 931 calls, 57 were from outside Delhi, which were later referred to respective state helpline numbers. Thirteen calls were received related to no food/no money, which were forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses.

According to the officials, 498 calls were related to movement passes and people were advised to apply for them on the Delhi Police's website..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

606 people held for violating safety restrictions in Kolkata

Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested 606 people for violating safety restrictions. According to Police, a total of 10 vehicles have been impounded.606 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morni...

Nigeria to ease coronavirus lockdowns over 6 weeks - official

Nigeria will ease new coronavirus lockdowns in three key states over a six-week period from May 4, the head of the countrys task force on the disease said on Wednesday.The easing of lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun will be split into two-...

A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million

One of the worlds largest lunar meteorites goes on private sale at Christies on Thursday, valued at 2 million pounds 2.49 million.The moon rock, weighing over 13.5 kg, was probably struck off the surface of the moon by a collision with an a...

Learnt a lot from him: Ali Abbas Zafar on Irrfan Khan

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says Irrfan Khan played an important role in his career when he worked with the actor on his 2014 directorial Gunday. The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020