Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown violation: book case instead of using 'lathi', Hyd Police chief to cops

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:22 IST
Lockdown violation: book case instead of using 'lathi', Hyd Police chief to cops

Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI): A day after two men were allegedly hit by policemen here while enforcing lockdown, the city police has advised its personnel not to wield the lathis, saying such acts will spoil the hard work being done by the 10,000-strong constabulary in assisting the government in containing the spread of coronavirus. Referring to the incidents, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Wednesday said the two incidents at Golconda and Mirchowk areas have brought bad name to the Hyderabad city police and in this regard a constable anda home guard were placed under suspension for their "unprofessional" conduct.

Facing flak over use of force against people while enforcing lockdown by the police, the Hyderabad Police chief said any action regarding violation of lockdown should be done legally and added "You can book a case.But do not use lathi for such purpose". In separate incidents, the two men suffered bleeding injuries and one of them told media persons that one police man hit him on his head while he was on his way to buy vegetables.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Wednesday called for a report by June 2 from Hyderabad Police Commissioner after an advocate approached the Commission over the Golconda incident seeking directions for an inquiry into the matter and necessary action against the police personnel responsible for the act. Kumar said in both the cases police have used lathi to hit civilians and added "such unprofessional conduct of two police officers spoils the image ofhard work of more than 10,000 police officers in the city who are working so hard round- the-clock." He further said it appears the SHOs and Assistant Commissioners of Police are not briefing the police officers before the (duty) shift and the DeputyCommissioners of Policemust visit two Police Stations every day and brief the men.

"This is the holy month of Ramzan.People are fasting from morning to evening. You (police) all must show restraint and earn the goodwill of the community, " Kumar said, according to an official release.

"All of you are working so hard for over a month and please do not allow few constables to spoil your hard work, " Kumar said. Hyderabad city police remain committed to safety, security and dignity of the common man, Kumar added.PTI VVK BN WELCOME VVK BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK to be "extremely careful" in relaxing rules on outdoor activities

The British government will think very carefully about relaxing lockdown rules regarding open-air activities, despite evidence that transmission of the coronavirus is less likely outdoors, Englands deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-...

FunPlus Phoenix finish third in LPL spring playoffs

FunPlus Phoenix swept Invictus Gaming on Wednesday to claim third place in Chinas League of Legends Pro League spring split playoffs. We lost to iG 1-2 at the beginning of this spring. Today we won against them with a 3-0 to end the split. ...

Company says drug proved effective against virus in US study

A biotech company said Wednesday its experimental drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major US government study that put it to a strict test. Gilead Sciencess remdesivir would be the first treatment to pass such a tes...

606 people held for violating safety restrictions in Kolkata

Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested 606 people for violating safety restrictions. According to Police, a total of 10 vehicles have been impounded.606 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020