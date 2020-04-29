Housing society residents in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram clamour for its opening

Into the 15th day of having sealed Gyan Khand-1 housing society here in Indirapuram area, the residents are crying out for help due to scarcity of vegetables and other essential goods amid the lockdown. Speaking to PTI over the phone on Wednesday, Neeraj Joshi, a member of the residents' welfare society of the area, said that the sealing was an "attack" on the right to liberty provided by the Constitution.

For the "negligence" of a doctor who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the beginning of April, around 1,200 people living in the are are facing problems, he claimed. Joshi claimed that the regular vegetable vendor has not been permitted to sell his produce and a new hawker is selling the items at double the usual price while supply of other essential goods have remained hampered.

The health officials, though, have not yielded to his plea. Chief Medical Officer Dr V K Gupta emphasised that the area would remain sealed till the completion of the 28-day period and no relaxation could be provided.

Meanwhile, Joshi also demanded for legal action against the coronavirus positive doctor for visiting his family even after knowing that he was tested positive for the virus..