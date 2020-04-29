Conditional permissions being given to some industries to operate: Hry CM

Haryana has begun granting conditional permission to some industries outside containments zones to start operating with requisite precautions, Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Wednesday. Permissions are being given to industries to start their operation in a phased manner so that the economic activities in the state can be spurred as per the Centre's guidelines, said Khattar.

He said nearly 2.07 lakh workers have already started working in brick kilns. Industrial activities are being re-started in a phased manner with due adherence to all the guidelines and “our estimate is that nearly 5.5 lakh employees and other workforce have started to work in various units,” said the chief minister. Khattar said the state has been divided state in two parts for economic activity with 15 districts being those where impact of coronavirus is less, he said.

But seven other districts -- Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula -- are those which have bore the brunt of the deadly virus this month, he added. “In these seven districts, we will formulate policy as per the block-wise and town-wise situation, but for other districts, the policy will be formulated taking the entire district as one unit,” Khattar said during a televised address to the people updating them about the COVD situation in the state.

There will, however, be no relaxation in containment zones, he said. Standalone shops have been given permission to function in cities while in villages, all shops have been opened up, he said.

The industrial units, which can run with 50 per cent workforce while following social distancing norms, have been allowed to increase their working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours, but they will have to pay their workers for four hours of extra work, said Khattar..