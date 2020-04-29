Conditional permissions being given to some industries to operate: Hry CM

Haryana has begun granting conditional permission to some industries outside containments zones to start operating with requisite precautions, Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Wednesday. Permissions are being given to industries to start their operation in a phased manner so that the economic activities in the state can be spurred as per the Centre's guidelines, said Khattar.

He said nearly 2.07 lakh workers have already started working in brick kilns. Industrial activities are being re-started in a phased manner with due adherence to all the guidelines and “our estimate is that nearly 5.5 lakh employees and other workforce have started to work in various units,” said the chief minister. Khattar said the state has been divided state in two parts for economic activity with 15 districts being those where impact of coronavirus is less, he said.

But seven other districts -- Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula -- are those which have bore the brunt of the deadly virus this month, he added. “In these seven districts, we will formulate policy as per the block-wise and town-wise situation, but for other districts, the policy will be formulated taking the entire district as one unit,” Khattar said during a televised address to the people updating them about the COVD situation in the state.

There will, however, be no relaxation in containment zones, he said. Standalone shops have been given permission to function in cities while in villages, all shops have been opened up, he said.

The industrial units, which can run with 50 per cent workforce while following social distancing norms, have been allowed to increase their working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours, but they will have to pay their workers for four hours of extra work, said Khattar. Maintaining that the state's revenue sources have dried up during the present crisis, Khattar said, “We will have to curtail our expenses and generate sources of income.” He said though the present crisis has posed many challenges, “we have to face it”.

“Life may have come to a standstill but it will gradually pick up pace and things will gradually return towards normalcy,” he hoped. After having reportedly said that new recruitments in the state will remain “frozen” for a year, for which he drew sharp criticism from the opposition, Khattar clarified that directive will remain applicable only certain posts universities.

He said 12,500 recruitments were already in pipeline for which candidates have earlier appeared for the tests. These recruitments will be made in due course, which will take total number of recruitments made in past five years to nearly 86,000, he said, adding in all about 86,000 recruitments were made during ten years of previous Congress government.

He thanked all state MLAs, including ministers, for donating one month of their salaries towards Haryana Covid Relief Fund and said they have also agreed to take a 30 per cent pay cut for a year. Chairmen of boards and corporations have also contributed their one month salary while 42 ex-MLAs too donated one month pension.

On wheat and mustard procurement, he said it was going on smoothly. More than 3.20 lakh metric tonne mustard and over 30 lakh MT wheat, which arrived in mandis have, been procured. An amount of Rs 527 crore has been paid to 47,000 mustard growers while payment for wheat will start from April 29. On the issue of migrant labourers, he said, “We took their care like a family and many, who were later sent back to homes as per their wishes, said they were touched with love and affection they received at shelter homes”.