Lt Gen PC Thimayya proceeds on superannuation after serving Army for four decades

Lieutenant General Pattacheruvanda Chengappa Thimayya Wednesday proceeded on superannuation after serving the Indian Army for nearly four decades, a defence spokesperson said. He retired as the 21st General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command here, a charge that he took from Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on November 1, 2018. The General Officer's illustrious career included numerous Command and Staff appointments both in India and abroad.

"A true gentleman and an officer," he always upheld the motto of "service before self" till his last day in the office. He refused to have any ceremonial farewell, customary to an officer of his rank and stature, while proceeding on retirement due to the nationwide lockdown, said the defence spokesperson. He paid his farewell courtesy to Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur over telephone and proceeded to his hometown to start his next innings. Born on April 4, 1960 at Coorg in Karnataka, the General Officer is an alumni of Sainik School, Bhubaneswar and National Defence Academy. He was awarded the Sword of Honour at Indian Military Academy and was Commissioned to 5th Bn, the Mechanised Infantry Regiment (14 KUMAON) on June 13, 1981.