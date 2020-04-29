Hyderabad City Police distributes essential kits to transgenders amid lockdown

Hyderabad City Police on Wednesday distributed essentials and preventive kits to transgenders in the city amid COVID-19 lockdown. "Today Hyderabad City police have distributed 100 kits containing ration items, sanitizers and masks, etc to transgender in Savera Function Hall, Banjarahills Police Station limits," said Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

Kumar said he was happy to see people practicing social distancing. "The ongoing lockdown continues throughout the country, this type of situation is the first time in 102 years. Transgender people are also a part of society. We have provided a package of essentials for those who do not care about their survival," he added.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 1,016 on Wednesday including 409 cured, the state health department said in a statement. (ANI)