Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three people die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; 2,438 cases in state

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:46 IST
Three people die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; 2,438 cases in state

Three people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday even as the state recorded 74 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,438, an official said. The state has so far witnessed 55 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur alone accounting for 30 deaths.

"Three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in Jaipur," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. "As many as 74 fresh cases were reported in the state, including 22 in Jaipur," he added.

Singh said besides Jaipur, 11 cases were reported in Ajmer, 13 in Jodhpur, nine in Pali, eight in Chittorgarh, three in Kota, two each in Bhilwara and Dholpur and one each in Banswara, Dholpur, Bharatpur and Udaipur. A total of 2,438 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far.

Singh said so far 814 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 592 have been discharged from hospitals. Jaipur has reported the highest 878 positive cases, followed by 413 in Jodhpur.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran being put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under a lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro withdraws name of family friend as top cop

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday withdrew the name of a family friend he had picked to run the federal police after a Supreme Court justice blocked an appointment that opponents said would allow him inappropriate influence ov...

Right to access internet not fundamental right, says J-K in SC, opposes restoration of 4G services

Right to access internet is not a fundamental right and the state can curtail the freedom of speech and the right to trade through internet, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has told the Supreme Court while opposing restoration of 4G se...

Pakistan Army chief visits forward positions along LoC

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday warned that India would always get a befitting response to ceasefire violations during a visit to the forward positions along the Line of Control. In a statement, the army said that Gen...

COVID-19: Rahul to discuss economy with Raghuram Rajan Thursday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Thursday initiate his series of dialogues with experts on economy and health, with the first one being with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020