Telangana State Electricity agencies' employees donate Rs 11.40 crore to CMRF

Employees from Telangana State Electricity agencies have contributed a huge donation amounting to Rs 11.40 crore, to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State. As many as 70,000 employees of Telangana Transco, Genco, SPDCL, NPDCL employees, pensioners have donated their one day's salary amounting to Rs 11.40 crore.

A cheque in this regard was handed over by Transco, Genco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Wednesday at Pragathi Bhavan in the presence of CMDs, leaders of the employees' unions of the four Institutions. In this programme, SPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy, NPDCL CMD Gopal Rao, Transco JMD Srinivas Rao, Director Surya Prakash, various employees unions leaders Shivaji, Ratnakar Rao, Anjaiah, BC Reddy, Saibaba, Prakash, Johnson, Ramesh, Vazir, Kumaraswamy, Sayalu, Ganesh, Satyanarayana, Sharif and others also participated.

The CM congratulated the Electricity department employees and staff for working day and night and supplying 24-hour supply during the trying times of COVID-19 crisis. The CM said that the donation of one-day salary by these employees would become inspirational to the government. He thanked the electricity employees and staff.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 1,016 on Wednesday including 409 cured, the state health department said in a statement. (ANI)