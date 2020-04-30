Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to strengthen protections for borrowers from loan traps

Early introduction of some protections is part of the COVID-19 Response (Taxation and other Regulatory Urgent Measures) Bill going through Parliament today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-04-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 07:52 IST
Govt to strengthen protections for borrowers from loan traps
“The aim is to have other consumer credit reforms, including new affordability regulations and new requirements for lenders to meet fit and proper person thresholds, in place from 1 October 2021,” Kris Faafoi said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government is fast-tracking measures to protect people in financial hardship from high-cost loans that trap them in debt.

"Changes under the Credit Contracts Legislation Amendment Act to strengthen protections for vulnerable borrowers were due to start on 1 June 2020. However, as a result of the disruption and financial concerns caused by COVID-19, the Government is bringing forward the introduction of some measures," Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi said.

Early introduction of some protections is part of the COVID-19 Response (Taxation and other Regulatory Urgent Measures) Bill going through Parliament today.

The improved protection will apply from the day after the urgent legislation receives Royal Assent, and mean that:

people borrowing from high-cost lenders will never have to pay back more than 100 per cent of the loan principal,

compound interest on high-cost loans will be banned, and

fees for defaulting payments will be limited to $30 (unless the lender can show that the higher amount reflects their costs).

"These are financially stressful times for many whanau and families around New Zealand. I urge anyone facing financial difficulties to explore other options before taking on any new loans. They can talk with their lender about alternative repayment arrangements, contact Work and Income for financial assistance, get in touch with Good Shepherd about a no-interest loan, or call the MoneyTalks helpline.

"COVID-19 is putting financial pressures on a lot of New Zealanders and some may have to draw on high-cost, short-term loans. The Government wants to do as much as possible to ensure vulnerable borrowers don't get trapped in spirals of debt.

"The aim is to have other consumer credit reforms, including new affordability regulations and new requirements for lenders to meet fit and proper person thresholds, in place from 1 October 2021," Kris Faafoi said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 33,050; death toll at 1,074

Indias COVID-19 tally has reached 33,050, including 1,074 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 1,718 more coronavirus cases were reported and 67 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.Curre...

Braithwaite: People see me as the emergency signing but I deserve to be at Barca

Martin Braithwaite was Barcelonas emergency signing in February, a quick-fix to replace the injured Ousmane Dembele, but for him the move goes back 10 years to a broken leg and a notebook. In his first meeting with the clubs president Josep...

Jharkhand CM thanks Centre for issuing guidelines allowing return of students, migrant labourers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that he was thankful to the Centre for issuing guidelines for bringing back students and migrant labourers stuck in various parts of the country during the COVID-19 lockdown. The guide...

Politicians log into technology to beat lockdown hurdles

As the coronavirus outbreak and resultant curbs bring sweeping changes in life, ministers and politicians in Maharashtra have taken to technology in a big way to keep in touch with their constituents, conduct meetings and carry out official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020