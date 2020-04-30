Uttarakhand MLA requests CM to facilitate return of people of his constituency from other states
In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, BJP MLA from Devprayag, Vinod Kandari has requested Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to facilitate the return of stranded people of his assembly constituency from other parts of the country.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:24 IST
"Natives of my assembly constituency are stranded in other states like - Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka," Kandari wrote in a letter to the Chief Minister.
"My request is that you should facilitate the return of these persons to their homes," he added. (ANI)
