127 more COVID-19 cases in Pune, district tally reaches 1722
127 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Pune in the last 12 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 1,722, informed District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have neared 10,000, and over 400 patients have died due to the infection in the state.
