Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not possible to bring back all labourers and students, says Bihar Minister

Bihar Minister and JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary on Thursday stated that it is not possible for the state government to send buses for lakhs of migrant labourers and students stranded in different states and bring them back.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:02 IST
Not possible to bring back all labourers and students, says Bihar Minister
Ashok Chaudhary speaking to ANI in Patna on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Minister and JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary on Thursday stated that it is not possible for the state government to send buses for lakhs of migrant labourers and students stranded in different states and bring them back. The Minister's remark came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed, with conditions, movement of people including migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists and others who are stranded in other states due to the ongoing lockdown.

"We have information about 25 lakh migrant labourers. If we follow social distancing norm then 15-20 people in one bus. According to this calculation, around 1.70 lakh buses will be required to bring back 25 lakh registered labourers. There are lakhs of unregistered labourers and students also," Chaudhary told ANI. "A nodal team has been constituted. They will coordinate with other states. But it will not be possible for the Bihar government to bring all of them back. It will take a long time. It is not feasible now," he said.

The Minister said that quarantine centres are being set up at block level for those coming back to the state. When asked about RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's demand that the state government should bring back all Bihar people stranded in other states, Chaudhary said: "He is not politically mature. He is asking the Bihar government to send buses for 25 lakh people. How will we do it? He should tell us if he has any formula." (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Kapoor to be cremated at Chandanwadi crematorium

The last rites of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday will be held at Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 at 8.45 am after a two year-long battle with leu...

With 7.45 lakh followers, RBI most popular among central banks on Twitter

The Reserve Bank of India is not the most powerful in terms of monetary fire power like its peers in the US and Europe but when it comes to popularity, the monetary authority is the most followed on Twitter. With the microblogging site emer...

We need to introspect if cricket is moving in right direction, says Holding

Looking to suck out every dollar available, cricket was suffering from overkill and the coronavirus-forced break should be used to introspect whether the game is heading in the right direction, says West Indies fast bowling great Michael Ho...

Lockdown: 57 migrants on way to hometowns on bicycles booked

A case has been registered against 57 migrants labourers who set off for their hometowns hundreds of kilometres away on bicycles from Navi Mumbai, in violation of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a police official sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020