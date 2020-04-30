PM Modi discusses coronavirus situation with Myanmar leader Suu Kyi

PM Modi discusses coronavirus situation with Myanmar leader Suu KyiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday
"Had a good discussion with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi," the prime minister said in a tweet
They discussed the evolving COVID-19 scenario and "agreed to work together to address the challenges in the spirit of our excellent bilateral ties and India's neighborhood first policy", he added.
