Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha appoints nodal authority for movement of stranded people

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:46 IST
Maha appoints nodal authority for movement of stranded people

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued a notification designating all the district collectors as the nodal authority for the movement of stranded people into or outside the state and also within the state. The nodal authorities shall register the names of the people stranded within their districts and submit the detailed list to the collectors of the districts, where they desire to travel. The group of stranded persons will have to carry the copy of the letter given by the nodal authority.

For the inter-state movement, the sending and receiving states and union territoriesshall consult each other and mutually agree to their movement by road and its schedule, the notification said. "No movement shall be permitted into or outside Maharashtra unless the group of stranded persons has obtained a letter from the appropriate district collector or the director of the state disaster management," it said.

"Persons desiring to move shall be screened and only those who don't show COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed to proceed. The letter of the district and state shall clearly mention that the persons have been screened and are found to be asymptomatic," it added. All the persons, who wish to travel by making their own arrangement, can proceed on the basis of the letter of the sending and receiving states and districts.

The vehicles to be used or deployed for transport will carry a transit pass issued by the sending state or the district authority. The pass will be for a fixed route with specific validity along with names of the travelling persons. The vehicles and buses used for transport shall be sanitized before and after use and social distancing norms shall be followed in the seating arrangements, the notification said.

On the arrival at their destinations, the people shall be assessed by the local health authorities and kept in home quarantine unless they require institutional quarantine. They would be kept under watch with frequent health check-ups. They will be encouraged to use Aarogya Setu app, through which their health status can be monitored and tracked.

The notification said that Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Nitin Kareer and Principal Secretary Woman and Child Welfare, Idzes Kundan, along with Director of state Disaster Management, Abhay Yawalkar, will coordinate the movement of stranded people. People can e-mail at controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in and call 022-22027990 and 022-22023039 for assistance.

The notification has been issued as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourist students and others in different parts of the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the authorities to ensure implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) with care.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ABB Power Products posts Rs 29.18 cr net profit for March quarter

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd APPSIL on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 29.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter. The company follows January-December financial year.The comparable financial figures for the January-March period w...

Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Four persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Assams Bongaigaon district on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 41, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. In a first in the state, the pati...

Ireland to consider easing restrictions every 2-4 weeks, PM says

Irelands roadmap for gradually easing coronavirus restrictions will lay out how any changes will be made every two to four weeks, but the government will intervene earlier if things go off track, Acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.Vara...

Guj: COVID-19 patient escapes from isolation ward, found dead

A 50-year-old coronavirus patient, who allegedly ran away from the COVID ward of a civil hospital in Gujarats Surat city two days back, was found dead on a bench outside the medical facility on Thursday morning, police said. A probe is unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020