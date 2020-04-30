Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway plans temporary tax relief for oil firms

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:04 IST
Norway plans temporary tax relief for oil firms

Norway proposed on Thursday to temporarily ease tax rules for oil firms to try to prevent a collapse in investments due to the coronavirus pandemic and a related collapse in crude prices.

The plan could boost the liquidity of oil companies by as much as 100 billion Norwegian crowns ($9.7 billion) over 2020 and 2021, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said. The companies will be allowed to write-off investments more quickly, effectively postponing tax payments until later years.

Norway is western Europe's biggest oil and natural gas producer, and represents about 2% of global crude output. It has been hit by the plunge in oil demand as countries lockdown their economies to tackle the pandemic and a slump in crude prices. The plan does not change the headline tax rate of 78% that oil firms pay on profits, but by raising deductions on new investments, the taxable profits will become smaller in the next several years.

"Even if the government pursues a policy of becoming less dependent on oil, it's important to prevent the current crisis from making the decline so rapid that we lose key competence that will help the transition," said Solberg, who leads a minority government. Teodor Sveen-Nilsen, an analyst at Sparebank 1 Markets, said the plan would particularly benefit companies with tax losses and/or a substantial portfolio of potential developments, such as Aker BP and OKEA.

It will have less impact on Norway's largest oil and gas firm, state-controlled Equinor, which has 30-40% of all production outside Norway, or Kurdistan-focused DNO and Lundin Energy, he added. The government will also present, at a later stage, a restructuring plan to help the transition to a greener economy, as Norway needs to cut carbon dioxide emissions, Solberg said.

"The way out of the crisis is about becoming greener, creating jobs and be competitive," she said. OUTPUT CUT

Separately, late on Wednesday the government said it would join other major producers in cutting oil output this year to try to help prices recover. Norway, which is not a member of the OPEC+ group of countries leading the output reduction, will cut crude output by 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June and by 134,000 bpd in the second half of 2020. The start-up of production of several fields will also be delayed until 2021.

Gas fields, fields bordering other countries and fields a late production phase are exempt. The combination of output cuts and delayed start-ups, due to coronavirus-related restrictions among other things, will amount to a reduction of 300,000 bpd in December, with postponements accounting for 166,000 bpd of that, the oil ministry said.

The postponed startups include Equinor's Martin Linge, Njord and Bauge, ConocoPhillips' Tor and Repsol's Yme, due to coronavirus-related restrictions, it said. However, some analysts said the cuts looked more impressive on paper than in reality.

Analysts at Norway's biggest bank, DNB, said that due to an inflated baseline for calculating the reductions, actual production cuts were likely to be about 25,000 bpd in June and 44,000 bpd for the rest of the year, based on previous production forecasts by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate and adjusted for increased output from the Johan Sverdrup field. "As such the Norwegian production cuts have insignificant impact on our oil market balance, but we see it as a solidarity gesture towards the OPEC+ countries and the global oil industry," they said.

Oslo-based energy consultancy Rystad Energy also said the cuts were too small to have a material impact on the global market. ($1 = 10.3202 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Mark Potter)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Launch COVID-19 helpline no. for senior citizens: Delhi chief secy to officials

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Thursday directed the revenue department to start a helpline for senior citizens to give information related to the novel coronavirus. In his order, the chief secretary also issued directions for an online...

Don't reopen schools in haste in Himachal Pradesh: Cong to HP govt

The Congress on Thursday asked the Himachal Pradesh government not to rush in opening schools in the state as there is a risk of local transmission of COVID-19. Congress spokesperson Jitendra Sharma said online classes for students should c...

Allow e-commerce entities to operate without passes in green zones: IAMAI

Industry body IAMAI has urged the government to allow e-commerce entities to operate without any requirement for passes in green zones, as well as expansion of essentials list for online businesses to help economic revival while ensuring pu...

Pondy CM thanks Centre for facilitating inter-state movement of stranded people

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday thanked the Centre for issuing guidelines to facilitate inter-state movement of students, pilgrims, tourists and workers, who were stranded in various parts of the country in view of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020